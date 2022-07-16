A.J. Ferrari, Wrestler With WWE Ties, Accused of Sexual Assault

A wrestler from Oklahoma State University has been kicked off the team due to sexual assault allegations. According to NBC News, A.J. Ferrari has been released from the Oklahoma State wrestling team after the Stillwater Police Department announced him as a suspect in a sexual assault case reported on July 2.

"The university has been made aware of an alleged off-campus sexual assault involving a student. We support the investigation underway by the Stillwater Police Department, and we will cooperate with them," a statement from the university said. "These are serious allegations, and we have processes in place to address any violations of OSU policy."

Ferrari won the NCAA Championship in the 197-pound weight class in 2021. In December, the Ferrari signed a WWE Next In Line (NIL) contract as part of the promotion's inaugural class. As of this writing, Ferrari is still listed on the WWE NIL website.

Ferrari's attorney, Derek Chance, said: "The allegations against A.J. are false," according to The Oklahoman. He added: "It is unfortunate that a student-athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the university mutually agreed a change was appropriate."

Ferrari has an emergency protective order against him, according to Wrestling Headlines. The protective order was filed July 5 by a woman from Stillwater and then granted by a judge on the same day. The woman accused Ferrari of unwanted sexual contact, and a hearing for a full protective order is scheduled for Monday, July 18.

After winning the national title the previous season, Ferrari was 10-0 before suffering injuries he sustained in a car accident in January. In an interview with The Schmo, Ferrari talked about winning gold in WWE. "The whole thing has been awesome, just getting here, being here with my family, experiencing it, really showing me what WWE is like," he said per Fightful. "I'm really excited, they will have me out there soon. [within] the next couple of years, so I'm super hyped. I'm going to get that belt soon. Sorry everybody better watch out, and stay tuned, I'm going to win a couple more [National championships], and then that belt is going to be mine.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.