AEW Wrestler Suspended for 2 Months, Report Says

One AEW star will not be on TV for a while. According to Ringside News, Max Caster has been suspended for two months without pay. Caster took a lot of heat after last week's episode of AEW Dark when he performed a controversial rap about Olympic Simone Biles. Along with being suspended, Caster must enter sensitivity training and pass those courses before he can return to AEW.

In the rap verse, Caster said: “The Acclaimed kicking ass for miles, make you claim mental health like Simone Biles.” He followed that up with, “Sydal is gonna pay the cost, I’m gonna treat those b—s like Duke lacrosse.” AEW removed the episode of AEW Dark with Caster's rap before editing it out and then uploading it again. AEW President Tony Kahn will now edit AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation to make sure nothing like that happens for the second time.

"On the subject of Dark and one of those teams that broke through and really came and did a good job through Dark, one of those teams is The Acclaimed. That’s Anthony Bowens & Max Caster. And speaking of Dark, last night on Dark, Max Caster's rap was terrible. I was not out there in the moment when he did it. It was not during Dynamite. I was out back when Max had said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully," Khan said on Busted Open Radio, as transcribed by Wrestling Observer.

"In the editing process, it should have been caught. We deleted the episode and re-posted it with that edited out, but it shouldn't have aired. I put such tight controls on Dynamite, and this would never have happened there because Max's raps, I have always gone over them with him. And, frankly, every segment on Dynamite, I don't script or write wrestlers' promos, but the bullet points, I give. In this case, it shouldn't have happened. What will happen going forward is I will be taking over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself. I was already editing Dynamite and Rampage. And I do a lot, and now I will also be editing Dark and Elevation. It's unfortunate that it came to that."

Caster, 32, joined AEW last year and signed a five-year contract with the promotion in November. He is currently teaming with Anthony Bowens and compete under the name The Acclaimed. Caster is the son of former NFL player Rich Caster who won a Super Bowl as a member of the Washington Football Team.