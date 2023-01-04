AEW Star Confirms He's Injured

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star recently confirmed his injury. Fightful Select reported in December that Marc Quen of Private Party is out with an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of action for the last couple of months. Matt Hardy confirmed Quen in injured when he announced he would be teaming up with and Isiah Kassidy to take on Manny Lemons and Atiba on AEW Dark Elevation.

"I'll be back faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of August!!" Quen wrote on Twitter. Quen and Kassidy joined AEW in April 2019 and became one of the more popular tag teams in the company. They have competed for the World Tag Team Championship multiple times but have failed to win the titles.

In an interview on AEW Unrestricted in 2020, Private Party talked about the Hardy Boyz getting them into the Pro Wrestling business. "We are big fans of the Hardy Boyz," they said, per EWrestling. "The Hardy Boyz is what got me into wrestling. There is no other tag team that's out there, past or present, in my opinion, that's bigger than the Hardy Boyz. We talk to Matt about what we want to do before our match. He gives us advice on what to do and what not to do. After the match, he asks if we liked the match. Did you mess up anything? Do you feel like anything could have been changed? We tell him how we actually felt. He always gives us advice on how to be a better tag team."

Private Party also talked about Chris Jericho giving them advice about their entrance music. "We were talking to Jericho and we asked him what can we do to be a better tag team?" they asked. "He said first, you need to get a new song. Something that fits you. I got ideas in my head. My friends are wrappers and they can produce and make this song. I told them what I was aiming for. I kind of came up with the lyrics with the chorus, the shot shot shots so we can get some crowd participation whenever the fans come back. He came up with the rest of the lyrics. They made the song Shots."