'AEW Dynamite' Not on Tonight, TNT Airing NBA Finals Instead

Fans of AEW Dynamite are sounding off after a major schedule change. Wednesday's episode will not air on TNT due to another live event. The NBA playoffs have begun and the battles between the 16 remaining teams are taking place in primetime.

According to Wrestling, Inc., the schedule change is in effect for three combined weeks. A battle between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will take precedence on Wednesday night, replacing AEW Dynamite. This game follows another high-profile battle between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the NBA season for multiple months, which set the stage for future disruptions. Now AEW fans are paying the price.

Due to the NBA schedule, #AEWDynamite will make the shifts listed in the graphic below on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AAgtQvvd5b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2020

Wrestling fans looking for their weekly fix of AEW action will have to wait even longer. Wednesday's episode will move to Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The Aug. 26 episode will move to Thursday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The Sept. 16 episode will move to Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

In order to continue providing wrestling content for fans, AEW also announced that the brand's official YouTube channel will re-air past events on Wednesday nights. AEW All Out 2019 Part 1 takes center stage while the Mavericks and Clippers battle. AEW All Out 2019 Part 2 will then air on YouTube on Aug. 26.

"Thanks for the update, but dude COME ON! AEW Dynamite is more important than the NBA. The games should move not Dynamite," one wrestling fan commented. Several others agreed with the assessment and said that they care far more about the performers in tights than the players on the courts in Orlando. Although this was not a universal opinion.

While some wrestling fans did express anger about the schedule change, they also proclaimed that they understand the decision. These fans explained that the TNT pays "more than $2 billion" to acquire broadcast rights for the NBA playoffs. They said that the financial implications played a large role in the decision to move AEW Dynamite.

Several wrestling fans were upset about the schedule change for various reasons, but one expressed happiness. This Twitter user explained that having AEW move was a great situation for sports fans. "People we get something to watch on a Saturday, 2 Thursdays, and we get an extra hour of Dynamite for a week. All while not missing any of the nba playoffs. This is good," the fan wrote.