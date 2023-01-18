Adult Film Audio Plays Over Soccer Match Broadcast in NSFW Network TV Moment

The BBC's broadcast of a soccer match got some interesting audio, and the network is issuing an apology. It occurred before the FA Cup match between Wolves and Liverpool when broadcaster Gary Lineker was interrupted by the sound of a woman moaning. Lineker was then seen laughing and said "I wasn't expecting that noise," according to TMZ.

The audio came from a mobile device that was taped to the back of the broadcasting set that was taped to the back of the broadcasting set in what appeared to be a prank. Lineker tweeted a photo of the device and said the incident was "quite amusing."

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

The BBC Press Office went to Twitter to issue an apology. "We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening," a BBC spokesperson said. "We are investigating how this happened." The incident led to several reactions on social media.

"Seems like more than a one-off prank … BBC Sport coverage being repeatedly interrupted. Gary Lineker, Danny Murphy and Paul Ince doing a good job keeping the show going (mostly with straight faces)," Josh Halliday, a correspondent for The Guardian tweeted. James Melville was wondering what was going on but was glad Lineker said something about it.

"What the hell is happening to the audio during the BBC's live coverage of the FA Cup?" he wrote. "Until Lineker commented on it, the entire country would have been having rather tense discussions about why this noise was coming from their own TV!"

According to ESPN, a self-described YouTube prankster named "Jarvo" said that he was behind the stunt and posted a video showing him calling the phone to activate the sounds. Jarvo (real name Daniel Jarvis) was banned from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years after running onto the pitch during a cricket test match between England and India and September 2021.

As for the match itself, Liverpool defeated Wolves 1-0 to advance to the fourth round. Harvey Elliott scored the lone goal in the match, and Liverpool will take on Brighton next. After the match, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said, "It feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning and playing well. We had to fight hard at the end which we controlled for long periods. It is great and the reaction we wanted to see."