Adam Rippon's 'Useless Celebrity History': How to Watch

Quibi is routinely adding shows that cover a wide variety of topics in order to keep the content flowing. One such example is Adam Rippon's Useless Celebrity History. Former figure skater Adam Rippon celebrates the more unique moments from celebrity history in bite-sized chunks, and here is the way to watch.

As a product on Quibi, Adam Rippon's Useless Celebrity History is only available to subscribers of the streaming platform. Quibi is mobile-only and can be downloaded on iOS and Android phones. The streaming platform has a 90-day trial and costs $4.99 each month after that. The episodes are roughly 10 minutes in length. Although this varies from show-to-show.

"There are so many great moments to choose from, and I'll be there breaking it down for Quibi's viewers and reminding them of all the drama we've lived through together," Rippon said in a statement, per Variety. The outlet explained that each episode of the show will coincide with the calendar date that a specific event took place. Whether this is the final episode of Friends or Harry Styles going solo, Rippon is covering several topics.

Quibi has released eight episodes of Rippon's show, which feature him in numerous outfits and scenarios. One specific example is a celebration of the five year anniversary of Rihanna headlining the Met Gala. In order to truly capture the singer's essence, Rippon sewed two queen comforters together and wore them like a gown. He then headed to the actual Met Gala while donning a tiara.

A former member of the United States skating team, Rippon won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. He then took part in another competition during season 26 of Dancing With the Stars on ABC. Rippon partnered with dance pro Jenna Johnson and won the competition.

Rippon is one of many former and current sports figures to create content for Quibi. He joins RallyCross drivers Travis Pastrana (Life-Size Toys) and Ken Block (Elba vs. Block), as well as NFL quarterback Cam Newton (Iron Sharpens Iron). All of these figures tackle vastly different topics in their bite-sized episodes but strive to provide the same level of entertainment. Rippon just destroys far fewer cars than Block does in his show while discussing the impact of celebrity events on pop culture and daily discussions.