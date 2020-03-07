Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Lakers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in a game between two of the NBA‘s best teams. Behati Prinsloo was on hand for this game, and she was paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a Lakers shirt. The white top featured Bryant’s name and number, as well as the text: “Mamba Forever.”

Prinsloo showed the shirt that paid tribute to the late NBA icon off in her Instagram Stories, which also documented her time at the Lakers game. She was in one of the luxury suites with some friends, including one that was rooting for the Bucks.

The supermodel was outspoken with her support of the Lakers and Bryant during Friday’s game. She was cheering loudly for the home team at Staples Center, booing for her friend in a green Bucks-themed suit and stocking cap, and was even dancing during the intermission periods.

Several videos on Prinsloo’s Instagram Stories showed her trying to “audition” for a job with the Los Angeles Lakers Girls. She was dancing in the luxury suite while eliciting cheers and laughter from her companions. Although some of her friends did question the dance moves being put on display during the evening.

This was not the first time that Prinsloo has been spotted at a Lakers game. She and husband Adam Levine have both been spotted sitting courtside at Staples Center over the years, including a 2019 game between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Prinsloo also sat courtside with her friend, Whitney Hartley Wagner, when the Denver Nuggets came to town in late December. She documented this evening on Instagram Stories, expressing frustration with the Lakers for losing an important game.

“We f–ing lost,” Prinsloo wrote in response to the 128-104 loss. “We lost but at least we have this picture.”

This was an important game for the NBA considering that the Bucks lead the Eastern Conference while the Lakers sit atop the Western Conference. Both teams are headed for the playoffs and have hopes of ending the year with a championship.

The Lakers took care of business on Friday night, securing the 113-103 victory at Staples Center. LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the way for the home team as each player posted more than 30 points during the game. Kyle Kuzma was third with a mere 11 points.

James and co. kept the winning season going with the victory on Friday night. Prinsloo was on hand and was fired up about the win.

(Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)