Former NFL General Manager Blasts 'Selfish' Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' battle with the Green Bay Packers have become the hottest story of the NFL offseason. And while Rodgers has had a lot of success, one former NFL general manager believes the three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion has his share of issues. Matt Lombardo of FanSided recently spoke to the unnamed general manager who had one word to describe Rodgers.

“The guy’s selfish,” the GM revealed. “Teammates don’t like him. Coaches don’t like him. It’s all about Aaron. They all deal with him, because he’s a superstar. He helps guys make money and put food on the table for their kids, and people respect him for that." What the GM said about Rodgers is interesting considering what Packers president Mark Murphy had to say about Rodgers this past weekend.

"I'm often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he's a... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say 'He's a complicated fella.' So, I'll just say that," Packers president Mark Murphy said at an event at Lambeau Field. The drama was first reported in April by Adam Schefter of ESPN when he said Rodgers told people in the Packers organization he was leaving the team as he was disgruntled with the front office. Rodgers recently talked about his situation to Kenny Mayne of SportsCenter and revealed why he is not happy.

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers told Mayne. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

The Packers are looking to work things out with Rodgers and have him back with the team on July 27, which is when the team starts training camp. However, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports recently reported that Rodgers has no plans of returning to the Packers.