Aaron Rodgers Arrives at Packers Training Camp in 'The Office' Shirt, and Social Media Is Rolling

Green Bay Packers fans were able to witness Aaron Rodgers report to training camp on Tuesday. And while they were happy to see the three-time MVP, they couldn't get over the shirt he was wearing, which was a scene from the hit NBC series, The Office.

The shirt had an NBA Jam design, and it received a lot of buzz on social media. Rodgers is a big fan of The Office and even did a cameo on the show in 2013, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The shirt includes the "Kevin's Famous Chili" scene from Episode 98. In the episode, Kevin Malone arrives at work early with a huge pot of chili for his co-workers only to drop it on the floor.

Malone is played by Brian Baumgartner, who has become friends with Rodgers. When talking to People Now last year, Baumgartner talked about how he first met Rodgers which was at a golf tournament in 2008. I had no idea who he was. No clue. This is the summer before he became a starter," Baumgartner said. "I was like, ‘Oh, you’re the Cal guy who's never going to play because of Brett Favre, right?’ And we became very, very good friends since that time.” Here's a look at fans reacting to the popular shirt.