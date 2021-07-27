Aaron Rodgers Arrives at Packers Training Camp in 'The Office' Shirt, and Social Media Is Rolling
Green Bay Packers fans were able to witness Aaron Rodgers report to training camp on Tuesday. And while they were happy to see the three-time MVP, they couldn't get over the shirt he was wearing, which was a scene from the hit NBC series, The Office.
The shirt had an NBA Jam design, and it received a lot of buzz on social media. Rodgers is a big fan of The Office and even did a cameo on the show in 2013, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The shirt includes the "Kevin's Famous Chili" scene from Episode 98. In the episode, Kevin Malone arrives at work early with a huge pot of chili for his co-workers only to drop it on the floor.
Malone is played by Brian Baumgartner, who has become friends with Rodgers. When talking to People Now last year, Baumgartner talked about how he first met Rodgers which was at a golf tournament in 2008. I had no idea who he was. No clue. This is the summer before he became a starter," Baumgartner said. "I was like, ‘Oh, you’re the Cal guy who's never going to play because of Brett Favre, right?’ And we became very, very good friends since that time.” Here's a look at fans reacting to the popular shirt.
This is how Aaron Rodgers pulled up to Green Bay for training camp.
12 is back at the office 👑 @brgridiron
(via @Packers) pic.twitter.com/LT728cgPNO— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2021
One fan replied: "Dude is 1-4 in nfc championship games and the last time he was in the superbowl the first avengers movie hadn't even come out yet. Congrats."
May this go better for Aaron than it went for Kevin. pic.twitter.com/aZJHqMwtY0— Spencer Towle (@spencertowle) July 27, 2021
One fan has a very interesting question. The person asks: "Is Rogers throwing shade at the front office with the shirt choice?"
Aaron Rodgers, representing everyone being forced to return to working at the office … pic.twitter.com/GFpVKLLeom— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 27, 2021
One fan believes Rodgers is ready to take over WWE. The person wrote: "Dude pulled up looking like Adam cole lol."
I’m a Bears fan but I have mad respect for The Office shirt. Looking good @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/0gIcOxCIMD— Amanda Ruller, CSCS (@AMANDAbolic) July 27, 2021
Another social media user asked: Would like to know where you can get this shirt if anyone knows lol."
Aaron Rodgers on the all time QB list after seeing this shirt 📈📈📈 https://t.co/aTE5wkeHb3— Henry (@seminole4life22) July 27, 2021
"So excited to have a guy for one season, then turn around and blow your franchise up," another fan wrote. "No value in return for him next year and he's going to win games this year, so your draft will be tough. Enjoy that nfc championship loss tho."
Aaron Rodgers went back to the office today wearing this shirt from @HOMAGE featuring the iconic The Office scene of Kevin fumbling the chili 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1x2omKOm7P— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 27, 2021
One fan said: "Aaron will fumble all season and lose half of his hair as confirmed by everyone mentioning his shirt."
Aaron Rodgers swaggered into camp. His shirt a not-so-subtle reminder that the team's front office was Kevin, and they'd nearly spilled the QB chili that summer. This was Wisconsin and Aaron knew chili metaphors would hit harder than a frozen walleye to the back of the head. https://t.co/XuhZfUPS7G— Erik DoA Lonnquist (@ggDoA) July 27, 2021
And this fan wrote: "Looks really serious about being there, I guess the bucs just won another super bowl, they've been building more chemistry while this guy was golfing and chilling in Cali."