Aaron Hernandez’s Friend Maurkice Pouncey Casts Doubt on Netflix’s ‘Killer Inside,’ Calls It ‘Bulls—‘

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez has been a popular viewing option for fans of the NFL and casual Netflix viewers alike. The backstory behind his troubled childhood, rise to football stardom, and eventual fall from grace has fascinated millions, but there is one person that isn’t a fan. Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has weighed in on the Netflix docuseries and revealed his true feelings.

“It’s all bulls–,” Pouncey said, per TMZ Sports. “Me and Mike Pouncey ain’t on it, Shayanna [Jenkins] ain’t on it doing the documentary. Don’t believe it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reason that the Pouncey twins would be interviewed for this documentary is that they were teammates with Hernandez at the University of Florida. The three players shined for the Gators from 2007-2009 while winning a National Championship. Hernandez and Pouncey both left for the NFL following the 2009 season while Mike remained in college for another year.

Based on this experience together, it would make sense to have Pouncey included in the documentary. He could have provided insight into Hernandez’s college years. Additionally, the Pouncey twins were able to visit their former teammate in prison after he wrote a letter requesting special clearance for men that he viewed as his “brothers.”

These interviews didn’t happen, which is one reason why the former teammate has referred to the docuseries as “bulls–.” Although it was revealed that the Pouncey twins were heard very briefly during phone conversations with their former teammate.

One of the biggest talking points of Killer Inside is that Hernandez was allegedly attracted to men. He was reported to have had multiple relationships despite being engaged to Jenkins. TMZ asked Pouncey if he knew anything about Hernandez’s sexuality given their history together at the University of Florida.

“What I know is there ain’t no truth to it,” Pouncey said,” but at the end of the day, whatever he wanted to be, he could be. We know nothing about that.”

Jenkins told Good Morning America that she would have loved Hernandez even if he happened to be attracted to men. Pouncey also stated that the tight end’s sexuality would not have affected him.

While the veteran NFL center does not like the Netflix release, he hasn’t seen the full product. Pouncey revealed that some friends sent him clips from the show, and those are the only portions that he has seen.

(Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)