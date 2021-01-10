✖

Sunday morning, football fans woke up and expressed excitement about watching the three remaining games of Wild Card weekend. Many did so while remembering that Jan. 10 also marked the anniversary of one of the greatest plays in NFL history. "The Catch" took place 39 years ago and propelled the San Francisco 49ers to the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

The play occurred during the NFC Championship game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 10, 1982. Trailing 27-21, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana guided his team down the field and set up a third-and-three from the six-yard line. Montana dropped back with less than a minute remaining, rolled to the right side of the field, faked out a defender and then threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Dwight Clark for their second score of the game. The play and the ensuing extra point gave the 49ers the lead while a Cowboys' fumble ensured the victory. "The Catch" became an iconic moment in NFL history.

Prior to the game-winning touchdown, the 49ers and Cowboys swapped leads during a hard-fought playoff game. Clark scored a touchdown during the second quarter to give the team a 14-10 lead, but the Cowboys came back and took control. Though Clark and Montana connected once again when it most mattered.

The 49ers went on and faced off with the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI. Clark had four receptions for 45 yards during the game while Montana scored two total touchdowns. The 49ers won 26-21, securing the first of five Lombardi Trophies in franchise history.

A 10th-round pick, Clark spent his entire nine-year career with the 49ers and became an iconic figure in team history. He partnered with Montana for "The Catch" and then earned both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 1982. He won another Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1984, catching six passes for 77 yards during a victory over the Miami Dolphins. Clark ultimately retired from the NFL after the 1987 season, and the team honored him by retiring his jersey in 1988.

Following his retirement, Clark remained with the 49ers and worked as an executive in the front office. He remained with the team until 1998 when he departed to become the general manager of the expansion-era Cleveland Browns. He remained in this position until 2001.

Clark stunned the sports world in 2017 when he announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS. He said at the time that multiple concussions may have contributed to his diagnosis. Clark passed away on June 4, 2018, at the age of 61. The 49ers honored his memory in October 2018 by unveiling a statue of "The Catch" outside of Levi's Stadium.