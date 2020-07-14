2 NBA Players in Quarantine After Leaving League's Bubble in Orlando

✖

Two NBA players have been quarantined after unintentionally leaving the league's Orlando, Florida, campus. According to two statements obtained by CNN, Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings and Bruno Caboclo of the Houston Rockets violated protocols of the NBA's "bubble." Twenty-two teams are currently in Orlando getting ready to resume the 2019-20 season after it was suspended back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The players, coaches and staff members are living in a bubble where players will practice and play all the games.

"After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally cross the NBA campus line to pick-up a food delivery," Holmes said in a statement. "I am currently in quarantine and have 8 days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammate for our playoff push." According to ESPN, Caboclo left his room during the initial quarantine period. He was unaware he wasn't supposed to leave the room at the time, despite the league informing all players and staff that's part of the protocol.

"But it wasn't ever going to be smooth sailing, I think everyone understood that and we were going to have some hiccups along the way and it's just about the way we can minimize that to the best of our abilities," San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills said to ESPN. Mills also mentioned getting everyone as healthy as possible is the top priority because "our health at the end of the day that's at stake here."

The news of Holmes and Caboclo comes after one NBA superstar announcing he has COVID-19. Russell Westbrook revealed he tested positive for the virus and is currently at home on Instagram, Westbrook wrote: "I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando. I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I'm cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot."

The restart will begin on Thursday, July 30 at the Walt Disney World Resort with two games with the playoffs beginning on Aug. 17. The Conference Finals will start on Sept. 15 with the NBA Finals tipping off on Sept. 30. With the current season being delayed, the start of the 2020-21 season has been pushed back to Dec. 1.