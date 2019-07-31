Details Released in Tragic Death of 14-Year Old High School Football Player

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins has released new details surrounding the death of a 14-year-old football player in Florida. According to Fox News 13, Eakins explained what happened on June 11 when Hezekiah Walters collapsed during conditioning drills. The teen was still breathing at the time, so coaches did not use the defibrillator.

When the Tampa Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, Walters was in cardiac arrest. Firefighters used the defibrillator twice before rushing the teen to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Walters had a temperature of 102 degrees and no heartbeat. He died at the hospital.

Coaches told district investigators that they were providing more water breaks than required by the state. They also said that players had been instructed to walk instead of running during exercises.

Despite requiring completed paperwork and proof of a physical examination before practicing, Walter was still allowed to participate. His paperwork was incomplete, and there was no evidence that he had watched the mandatory video about heat-related issues.

Additionally, Bay News 9 reports that the Walters family’s attorney sent a letter to the school saying that Hezekiah’s father had warned the coaching staff. Due to a lack of experience with this style of training, Walters would need additional instruction and supervision.

“On the first day, his father made it known to the coaching staff that Hezekiah had never participated in rigorous physical training and would need appropriate instruction, supervision, and guidance while being gradually conditioned.”

According to Fox News 13, Eakins said that two of the people involved with athlete record-keeping will be reassigned. The assistant principal, who oversees athletics, is being demoted. The head football coach will be reassigned to another school. He will no longer be allowed to serve as a coach.

In a letter to the district about possible legal action, Walter’s parents wrote, “The heat index was extremely high warranting special considerations and diligent watching by trained adult supervisors. We understand no certified athletic trainer was present. After running sprints and other drills, Hezekiah became overheated and collapsed. We are uncertain of the response and what timely attempts were made to assist him.”

Under the current regulations, athletic trainers are not required to be at conditioning days. Fox 13 News also reports that some schools do not even have athletic trainers on staff.

In the past five years, three Florida high school football players have died, including Walters. No athletic trainers were present at any of the incidents. However, Eakins is recommending to the school board that a new requirement should be made. The superintendent believes a trainer should be present for all football activities, including the conditioning drills.