Patrick Mahomes and Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Attempt 'Koala Challenge' Amid Self-Quarantine

Defending Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews are among the millions in self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple is remaining at home and searching for ways to pass the time. They have been spending the majority of their time working out, but they also attempted the "Koala Challenge" on Sunday.

Matthews posted a video on Instagram that showed this unsuccessful attempt. Mahomes was standing in the middle of the living room in a pose resembling a tree. She ran up and jumped onto his torso, wrapping her arms and legs around him. Matthews then tried to crawl all over Mahomes without touching the ground, much like a koala would.

"Koala Challenge.. First attempt, there will be more," Matthews wrote in the caption of the post. She was able to make a complete circle around Mahomes without touching the floor, but the entire process fell apart when she tried to crawl up and over him. The star quarterback ultimately had to drop his girlfriend midway through the failed attempt.

"Hey be careful he has a million dollar arm," one fan commented on Instagram. Several others joined in to voice similar concerns. They thought the video was hilarious, but they also didn't want Mahomes to suffer an injury. He has already won NFL MVP and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in his first three years in the league, and they want him healthy for future exploits.

Mahomes and Matthews are the latest couple to attempt the Koala Challenge amid the coronavirus outbreak. Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, also attempted the viral challenge in multiple videos. Their earliest attempts also failed, but Cuoco and Cook enjoyed some laughs throughout the process.

"After 245 failed attempts we finally did it! [Laughing out loud] the koala challenge is not as easy as it looks. Actually we made it look d— near impossible LOL good luck!!" Cuoco wrote in the caption of the long-awaited successful attempt.

While Cuoco and Cook have found success in the challenge after multiple attempts, Mahomes and Matthews have not achieved that goal. They still have to successfully pull off the Koala Challenge and post proof to Instagram. Success isn't guaranteed, but Matthews made it clear that they won't be giving up anytime soon.