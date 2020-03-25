NASCAR Fans Love Ryan Newman's New 'Day at Home' Video

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been at his home in self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns. He has primarily been spending time with his daughters and working on projects. However, a recent video released by Roush Fenway Racing shows how the veteran driver passes the hours throughout his day when he isn't building model cars or fishing. Newman wanted to show his fans that he is "just like everyone else" despite being a NASCAR driver and earning a sizable paycheck. He took racing fans through a day in his life at home while specifically mentioning his sponsors. This turned into an advertisement for various brands, as well as the channels that broadcast NASCAR races throughout the season. He specifically showed his Oscar Mayer hot dogs, his Castrol Motor Oil, and his drink of choice. "[I] start the day off with an ice-cold Coca-Cola," Newman said while showing himself opening the drink. "Insert a little liquid engineering to ensure that my Ford engine is humming perfectly." Some Instagram users saw this video and were upset about Newman "rubbing his wealth" in the faces of people that can't afford hot dogs. Although these critical comments were few and far between. The majority of fans on both Twitter and Instagram felt that this video was downright hilarious.

Storefront Geez, Ryan's house looks like a @BassProShops store front. — Jason King (@silverfoxx6) March 25, 2020 The first thing that racing fans saw when they watched this video of Newman was a brief shot of his home's exterior. The log cabin featured double doors and what appeared to be elk silhouettes marking the entrance. For some viewers, this cabin appeared similar to an outdoor store or a massive ski lodge. Looking at Newman's home made some of the fans want to go stock up on fishing gear.

Proper Form pic.twitter.com/hKisnO4KEl — Riana (@riananicole) March 25, 2020 Will Ferrell introduced many outsiders to the world of NASCAR when he starred in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. This film put Ferrell in the titular role and tasked him with accurately portraying drivers. One fan-favorite scene featured Bobby filming advertisements for the various sponsors. He talked about Big Red chewing gum and several other brands during this brief clip.

Solid Foundation The house that sponsors built lol — Enzo (@Emptydata) March 25, 2020 Newman has been a NASCAR driver in the Cup Series since 2000 and has earned a healthy wage throughout his career. Additionally, the sponsorships have provided an extra boost to his bank account. FOX Sports created a ranking of the wealthiest active drivers back in 2016 and placed Newman's career earnings at $87,589,974. In the opinion of the racing fans, having the veteran driver film this video in his home is fitting considering the role that his sponsors played in the residence. They believe that Coca-Cola and the other companies helped pay for the property and the classic cars in the garage.

A Cool Guy That’s why NASCAR drivers are the coolest athletes on earth. Thank you guys, looking forward to be sitting in the stands in Darlington again 🏁🏁 — Hunter (@Hunter588MAGA) March 25, 2020 NASCAR drivers have a special skill set in that they can avoid collisions with 30-plus other vehicles while topping 150 mph. However, this is not the only arena in which they excel. According to some fans, the ability to casually force sponsors into every conversation is downright impressive. Comedian Jeff Foxworthy once recorded a bit about how NASCAR fans hate Jeff Gordon because he enunciates and how they only want to watch interviews with someone that is incoherent except when they are listing sponsors. "For the most part, the Hardee's, Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Kentucky Fried Chicken Chevrolet, she's just awesome," the comedian said. This list of fake sponsors followed roughly 20 seconds on unintelligible comments.

Essentials Made sure we have oscar meyer hot dogs and coke at our house too! Some things you just cant live without! — Mary Duncan (@6a03eb64d936407) March 25, 2020 While many fans were chuckling about Newman's video on Wednesday, others were making a list of grocery items. Not everyone needs the same level of heavy-duty security on their computer, but they often require top-shelf motor oil and food items. Hot dogs aren't automatically viewed as a must-have in every home, but Newman's video changed that opinion. Many of his fans began thinking about the importance of the food.

Missed Item Two things...nice place, and you might have started out by acknowledging that spiffy Roush Fenway tee! 😁 — Lana Smith (@LanaSmi85498070) March 25, 2020 There was no denying that the NASCAR fans loved the video released on Wednesday. Newman's ability to sell was entertaining to them, and they wanted to see even more clips in the future. Although a few asked simply so they could see more of the classic cars in his garage. One fan, however, noticed that Newman had made a small mistake while filming this video. They felt that he had failed to acknowledge one of the most important companies in his life.