Kobe Bryant Remembered by Danny Trejo With Creepy Throwback Photo From 'Black Mamba' Short Film

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 and celebrities are still honoring the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Actor Danny Trejo is the latest celebrity to pay tribute to Bryant as he went to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the two while on the set of the 2011 short film The Black Mamba. In the caption, Trejo wrote: "Kobe, you and Gigi will live forever. Love you and your family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Trejo (@officialdannytrejo) on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:37pm PST

The Nike-produced commercial is six minutes long, and it also stars Kanye West and Bruce Willis with Robert Rodriguez as the director. When the news of Bryant's death circulated, the commercial resurfaced on social media.

The seven other victims in the helicopter crash were John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13; and the helicopter's pilot, Ara Zobayan. A memorial service was held for Bryant and Gianna last week and his widow, Vanessa, spoke and gave an emotional speech.

"I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor as an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything," Vanessa said. "... He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, adoring and romantic."

Vanessa also sent a message to the Lakers legend and her daughter.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," she said through tears. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, BB and Koko. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."

Bryant was a member of the Lakers from 1996-2016 and led the team to five NBA championships. He was named NBA Finals MVP twice and he won the NBA MVP award in 2008. Bryant was also named to the All-Star team 18 times.