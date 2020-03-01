Auto Club 400: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

For the first and only time in the 2020 season, NASCAR drivers will descend upon the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The Auto Club 400 is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, and will feature several tributes to the late Kobe Bryant. Here is how to watch the big race.

For the second consecutive week, FOX will be broadcasting the race. For those that have a cable or satellite subscription, the Auto Club 400 can also be watched on the FOX Sports Go streaming app. Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, and AT&T Now.

Coverage for the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 will begin at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday. The green flag is set to be waved at 3:30 p.m. ET, shortly after SEAL Team star David Boreanaz gives the command for the drivers to start their engines. He will be serving as the grand marshal for the race.

Entering the weekend, there will be questions about which driver will secure the victory in the Cup Series Race. Denny Hamlin was victorious during the season-opening Daytona 500, but was moved to the rear of the field for the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas due to a penalty. He finished in 17th while Joey Logano headed to victory lane.

While the outcome of the race may be unknown, the fans that will be attending the Auto Club 400 are aware of several tributes to Kobe Bryant that will be taking place during the weekend. According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, this includes the number 24 being painted on the infield turf and the victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash being named during the opening invocation.

Additionally, there will be a memorial at the Auto Club Speedway that fans can sign during the weekend. This tribute will then be sent to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation, along with a donation.

In addition to the track tributes, there will also be several drivers paying tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of the crash. Ryan Blaney will be driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang that features a Bryant tribute paint scheme. Richard Childress Racing also announced that Tyler Reddick's No. 8 car will feature a tribute decal.

Daniel Suarez will be honoring Bryant and the other victims in a variety of ways. He will be wearing a No. 24 Lakers jersey during pre-race introductions and then will be wearing custom Bryant gloves and shoes during the race. He is auctioning off these items in order to raise money for the victims' families.

The NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 will take place on Sunday afternoon in Fontana, California. The green flag will be waved at 3:30 p.m. ET, officially starting the race.

Photo Credit: Stephen A. Arce/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images