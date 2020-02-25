Kobe Bryant: 'America's Got Talent' Alum Gabrielle Union Calls Celebration of Life 'Very Healing' in Tribute

After the Celebration of Life held Monday afternoon in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, Gabrielle Union had nothing but good things to say. Union, along with husband Dwayne Wade, were in attendance of the hot-ticket event. In the hours that followed, Union filled her Twitter account with praise for "the beauty of L.A."

Few thoughts leaving downtown LA, Staples Center... The beauty of LA was on full display today. Literally every kind of person that lives & loves in LA was present, repping in their own way, mourning in their own unique way. All were welcome & accepted. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 24, 2020

"Watching everyone hug and truly acknowledge one another," Union continued, via E! News. "[It was] very emotional and very healing to witness. Old beefs squashed. New friendships sprouting."

"Reminder. Support systems need support systems," Union wrote in a third tweet. "Check on folks. Offer assistance in big and small ways, mundane things can be lifesavers."

Near the end, the America's Got Talent alum also addressed Gianna, who often went by Gigi, and her fellow Mamba Academy teammates, writing, "Thank you for being fierce warriors on and off the court. Continue to work hard and lean on each other. We celebrate you."

Union concluded with one last tweet directed at Bryant's widow, Vanessa, and her three surviving daughters, writing simply "We love you. We gotchu."

The Celebration of Life certainly wasn't short on emotional moments. Michael Jordan ended up breaking down in tears when speaking about the importance of Bryant's legacy both on and off the court.

"I'm grateful to Vanessa and the Bryant family for the opportunity to speak today," Jordan said. "I'm grateful to be here to honor Gigi and celebrate the gift that Kobe gave us all."

However, none could top the words given by Vanessa Bryant, who addressed the hardship of carrying on after the loss of both her husband and one of her daughters.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," Bryant told the heavy-hearted crowd. "He had to bring them home to him together."

The memorial was a tribute to the life of Bryant, as well as his daughter, who were killed along with six other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 after the craft crashed into some nearby terrain outside Calabasas, CA.