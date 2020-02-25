Kobe Bryant: Designer Philipp Plein Slammed for Using Gold Helicopter During Fashion Show Tribute to Lakers Star

Designer Philipp Plein is getting slammed for using a gold helicopter in a fashion show that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. Plein's show took place in Italy on Saturday night and it ended with models wearing Bryant No. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys. However, the background included a gold helicopter and it didn't sit well with critics since Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash nearly a month ago.

"Guess we can all ignore Phillip Plein for the rest of time," one person on Twitter wrote.

"Phillip Plein has always been beyond tacky, but the bedazzled Lakers’ colored jerseys with Kobe's number but Plein’s name on em + the helicopters is just.... I have no words," another person tweeted. He knew exactly what he was doing."

"Phillip Plein debuted his new collection as a memorial for Kobe but mans went about it all wrong," another person stated. "Made a gold helicopter and a collection with his name and Kobe’s number plastered all over it."

Plein spoke to USA Today and he said the helicopters were planned and designed in November which was "way before this tragic accident occurred."

"This is the reason why they were gilded helicopters on the runway," Plein wrote. "I would have clearly removed them if possible, but it was too late to replace them."

On Plein's website, he is selling his version of Bryant's jerseys which are going for over $2,000. The proceeds will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation.

"This tragedy affected myself and all the world deeply and I feel that my fashion show have been the best moment to express my respect and admiration for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and his family," Plein wrote. "It is sad to see how something positive and constructive can be misinterpreted by people who obviously want to interpret negatively without even having a reason. As a matter of fact, I am really doing something to help and support the foundation. Actions speak louder than words."

The fashion show was before a public memorial service for Bryant and Gianna was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Among the speakers at the service were Bryant's widow Vanessa, Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan.