Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Memorabilia From Public Memorial Going for Wild Prices Online

Memorabilia from the Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life has hit the aftermarket. Monday's memorial, which honored the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, after they were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, had assorted merchandise available for attendees. However, given the substantial demand for tickets, and the limited seating at the Staples Center, few actually managed to get in.

Now, TMZ noted that some of those who did make it in are looking to turn a profit on those purchases.

Low-end items like ticket stubs and posters are going for upwards of $100 or more on eBay, while commemorative shirts start out at around $1,000. One of the most common offerings are bundles that include a shirt, a program, a ticket stub and a memorial pin, which range anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500.

Similar bundles are also being offered up for auction with starting bids in the neighborhood of $500 but could fetch much more depending on the demand. One XL shirt already fetched more than $2,000 during a brief bidding war on the site.

While four-figure prices are a drastic markup, it's nothing compared to the Kobe Bryant tribute Lamborghini, which has a price tag of $200K.

Tickets were awarded exclusively through a lottery system, which gave attendees the choice between $24.02 tickets or $224 tickets, with all the proceeds going to Bryant's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Extra steps were taken to deter scalpers as well.

The Celebration of Life contained many touching moments, including a powerful performance from Beyonce and Michael Jordan's tearful speech. However, it was Bryant's wife, Vanessa, eulogizing her late husband and daughter and daughter that resonated with fans.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said from behind the podium. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Koko. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."

Bryant and his daughter were killed along with seven others on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 26. The craft was flying in cloudy conditions and struck some terrain near Calabasas, CA. The cause of the crash is currently still under investigation.