Ryan Newman: All the NASCAR Champ's Sweetest Family Moments

Ryan Newman is out of the hospital and now he can spend more time with his family. The NASCAR driver suffered injuries in a serious crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night and was then rushed to Halifax Medical Center. The injuries he suffered as non-life-threatening and he was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

Newman's accident comes on the heels of his wife, Krissie, announcing their separation after 16 years of marriage. She released a statement on Twitter.

"After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate," the statement read. "We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters' privacy be respected during this time."

After the accident, Krissie has shown support for Newman as he continues to recover. It's not known what the future holds for the two, but here are some of the family's sweetest moments.