Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Remarks About Denny Hamlin Amid Ryan Newman's Hospitalization Stirs Social Media

By Brian Jones

Dale Earnhardt Jr. showed support for Denny Hamlin celebrating his Daytona 500 win and it has led to some interesting responses on social media. Hamlin celebrated while officials were attending to Ryan Newman who was in a big crash during the final lap of the race. Earnhardt believes Hamlin did nothing wrong.

"I didn't feel like that was deserving," Earnhardt said when talking about Hamlin getting a lot of heat for his celebration. "I appreciate Joe Gibbs issuing an apology, but I didn't feel it was necessary. But in this day and time, it is. People get triggered so easily."

He continued: "I think they're being overly critical of Denny and his team. It's unfortunate in someone in that camp did not get to Denny quicker and tell him to pause and hold on his celebration. It's unfortunate, but it's how it played out."

Here's a look at fans responding to Earnhardt's comments.

Earnhardt's Comments

Here's a look at what Earnhardt had to say about Hamlin. One of the things he mentioned was his father dying in a crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001 and the winner, Michael Waltrip, was celebrating. Earnhardt said Waltrip didn't receive any backlash for his actions.

On Earnhardt's Side

This fan agrees with Earnhardt as Hamlin didn't realize how bad the crash was. It was the final lap of the Daytona 500 and Hamlin was looking to win. He saw Newman spin out, but couldn't see him flip in the air multiple times. 

Celebrate the Win

Another fan who sided with Earnhardt and Hamlin. All drivers want to be safe and take care of each other on the track, but Hamlin's emotions took over as he won his second consecutive Daytona 500. 

Make no Sense

This fan doesn't understand why Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing were attacked, to begin with. At the time, they weren't informed about Newman until later. Crashes happen in NASCAR races more times than not and the thought was Newman was going to be okay. 

Showing Compassion

Hamlin did celebrate after the Daytona 500, but he also showed compassion for Newman once he learned the news. The reality of the situation is it any driver could have been in Newman's shoes on Monday night which was why the racing world was pulling for him to recover from his injuries. 

Deserves Better

This fan feels it's not fair that Hamlin is being attacked for celebrating based on the circumstances. The Twitter user said Hamlin is one of the nice guys in racing and he's good at his job. And the good news to come out of all of this is Newman will be okay.

Denny Hamlin's Thoughts

Hamlin went to Twitter to show his appreciation for Earnhardt sticking up for him. He explained the situation and he would have done things differently if he had the chance. Hamlin has won the Daytona 500 three times in his career. 

Start the Conversation

