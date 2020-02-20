Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Remarks About Denny Hamlin Amid Ryan Newman's Hospitalization Stirs Social Media

Dale Earnhardt Jr. showed support for Denny Hamlin celebrating his Daytona 500 win and it has led to some interesting responses on social media. Hamlin celebrated while officials were attending to Ryan Newman who was in a big crash during the final lap of the race. Earnhardt believes Hamlin did nothing wrong.

"I didn't feel like that was deserving," Earnhardt said when talking about Hamlin getting a lot of heat for his celebration. "I appreciate Joe Gibbs issuing an apology, but I didn't feel it was necessary. But in this day and time, it is. People get triggered so easily."

He continued: "I think they're being overly critical of Denny and his team. It's unfortunate in someone in that camp did not get to Denny quicker and tell him to pause and hold on his celebration. It's unfortunate, but it's how it played out."

