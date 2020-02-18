Krissie and Ryan Newman Fans Weigh in With Support on Her Separation Announcement After Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman is currently being treated for injuries after being involved in a car crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. But a few days before that happened, his wife Krissie announced the couple will be separating after 16 years of marriage. Ryan and Krissie Newman married in January 2004 and they are parents of two daughters — Brooklyn and Ashlyn.

When Krissie heard the news of Ryan getting into a crash at Daytona International Speedway, she tweeted, "omg." On Tuesday, an update was given on Ryan's condition.

"On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman's family, we'd like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all," the statement began.

"Ryan remains hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available."

Here's a look at fans showing support of Krissie's separation announcement following the Daytona 500 crash.