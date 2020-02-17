NBA All-Star 2020: Chaka Khan National Anthem Gets Wrecked by Viewers and Social Media

Legendary singer Chaka Khan performed the National Anthem before the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago Sunday night, and her performance was not met with good reviews. The Queen of Funk's performance was mostly trashed by Twitter users, many of whom compared it unfavorably to Fergie's jazzy attempt at the 2018 All-Star Game. Khan's performance Sunday night came just a few days after she was eliminated from Fox's The Masked Singer.

After Khan performed "The Star-Spangled Banner," country singer Tenille Arts performed "Oh, Canada." Their performances of the anthems followed a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and the victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabases, California, led off with a Jennifer Hudson performance.

The game featured plenty of tributes to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who also died in the crash, even before tip-off. Every member of LeBron James' team of Western Conference stars were Gianna's number 2, while Giannis Antetokounmpo's team of Eastern Conference stars wore Bryant's 24.

Khan, 66, was chosen to perform the National Anthem as Chicago native. She rose to fame as a member of the group Rufus and has 10 Grammy Awards.

The Fergie comparisons proved how hard it has been to erase her 2018 performance from everyone's minds. Fergie even apologized for taking a "risk" that "didn't strike the intended tone."

Photo credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images