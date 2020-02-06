Vanessa Bryant Posts Heart-Wrenching Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna Alongside Memorial Photo

Vanessa Bryant continues to keep her husband and daughter's memories alive. On Feb. 5, Vanessa posted a new tribute to her daughter, Gianna Bryant, on Instagram. Her post comes over a week after Gianna and Vanessa's husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, passed away as a result of a helicopter crash that occurred on Jan. 26.

On Instagram, Vanessa posted a photo of a memorial to Gianna, which featured a floral display of the 13-year-old's name and her jersey number, 2. Additionally, at the memorial, which appears to have taken place on her school's basketball court, a screen could be seen with Gianna's image on it.

"My Gianna. God I miss you," Vanessa captioned the emotional post. "I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 5, 2020 at 3:26pm PST

Vanessa subsequently posted numerous videos from the memorial, including one that showcased that Gianna's #2 jersey will be hung in her school's gym.

"My Gigi. I love you! I miss you," Vanessa captioned another Instagram post. "You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita."

On Jan. 29, Vanessa broke her silence regarding her husband and daughter's deaths. In the incredibly moving post, she not only honored Kobe and Gianna, but she also announced the creation of the Mamba On Three Fund which will be used to help the families of the other victims in the tragic crash.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," she captioned a photo of the Bryant family in happier times. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them," she continued. "But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."