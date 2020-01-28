Alex Rodriguez's Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Tribute Has Instagram Weeping

The world is still trying to process the tragic loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other victims. Bryant's friend Alex Rodriguez wrote a lovely tribute to the late basketball star on Instagram following the news and it has left fans everywhere emotional over his touching words.

"My heart hurts so much right now. I still can't wrap my head around this. How can it be?" Rodriguez began, before heading into just how much of an impact Bryant had on his life. "I learned so much from Kobe Bryant. He was naturally gifted, but had a passion for basketball like no one else I've ever seen."

"I will remember his greatness. I will remember his guidance. I will remember his friendship. I will remember that he made me a better person," he continued. "His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was following in her Dad's footsteps. She was kind, smart, caring and going to be a star. Rest in peace, Kobe. Rest in peace, GiGi. My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers' families."

In response to his post, numerous fans commented to say just how much they appreciated Rodriguez's moving tribute to the late icon.

"Wonderful tribute @arod. You words are so heartfelt on a very dark day," one user commented.

"So tough I am so sorry for your loss," another user wrote. "God sure works in mysterious ways , gone to soon , may your heart heal and keep him in your special place and squeeze your babies extra tight tonight."

"It's been a very hard day for many of us, reading this brought even more tears," another wrote on Instagram, echoing what many others said. "My condolences to his family and the other families."

"The most awlful day indeed. well said @arod let us all continue to live the Mamba way," yet another fan detailed. "Praying for all."

About a year before Bryant's untimely passing, the former Laker had a conversation with Rodriguez for the Barstool Sports podcast The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat in December 2018. Not only were the friends able to sit down to discuss basketball, but they also discussed why the basketball star chose to travel by helicopter. And his words are sure to add yet another emotional layer to this already devastating tragedy.

"Traffic started getting really, really bad," Bryant explained, per PEOPLE. "And I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing like a school play, because I was sitting in traffic. ... I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft but still not compromise family time."