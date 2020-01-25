Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Breaks Silence After Netflix's 'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez'

Netflix viewers have been fascinated with Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez since its release on the streaming platform. There have been questions about the authenticity of the documentary, as well as the details that may have been left out. The ex-fiancée of Aaron Hernandez is now weighing in as part of an exclusive interview.

Good Morning America recently released a teaser clip to set the stage for the upcoming interview with Shayanna Jenkins. This discussion will be airing on Monday and will provide a unique look into the former New England Patriots tight end.

"How do you think the world should remember Aaron Hernandez?" Jenkins is asked during the teaser clip. Her response is not shown, but it is revealed that she will be providing her side of the story.

MONDAY ON @GMA: Aaron Hernandez’s ex-fiancée - and mother of his daughter - tells her story for the first time. What does she say that’s not in the explosive documentary? Find out Monday only on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/zkwtT0cr7t — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 24, 2020

Jenkins was engaged to Hernandez at the time that he took his own life in prison. The couple shared a daughter together. Avielle Janelle Hernandez is now 7 years old.

This will be the first time that Jenkins has spoken out on the documentary, aside from a post on Instagram. She took to social media following the Netflix release and thanked fans for their support during this time.

"I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative) ... The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal!" Jenkins wrote. "I'm sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media."

Hernandez originally went to prison in 2013 for the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. He was serving out a life sentence without parole for the crime prior to his death by suicide in 2017. Hernandez had been accused of murdering two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012, but he was acquitted of that crime.

He was also linked to a fourth murder after allegedly making comments to his former cellmate, but Hernandez was never tried for the crime. This revelation came to light as part of the recently-released book, Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields. The identity of this alleged victim was not revealed prior to Hernandez's death.

