5 Easy Ways to Make Missionary Sex Your Favorite Position

Missionary sex is often labeled as “vanilla sex” or called out by name to describe the way old married couples do the deed once sexual passion leaves a relationship. But have you ever considered that those couples who are 20 years in have discovered that missionary is an ideal position, therefore making them the wisest sex-doers?

Though traditional guy-on-top sex gets a pretty lame rap, missionary position isn’t for the sexually square. It’s a relaxing position, it allows you to build intimacy as you can see each other’s faces and it’s mutually pleasurable for you both.

However, doing it the same way every time can get a little mechanical. For those who want to expand their repertoire while sticking with a tried-and-true position, it’s time to play around with these sexy variations of guy-on-top.

If this is the definition of vanilla sex, upgrade yours with a few sexy sprinkles.

Hoist it up:

Being desired—and tossed around—by a man is what turns women on most, according to popular research by Dr. Marta Meana, a professor of psychology at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

Use that nugget of knowledge to turn up the heat in the bedroom, and missionary is the perfect place to start. While you’re in traditional guy-on-top position, have him grab your legs and hoist them over his shoulders to show that he wants to take control of your pleasure as a couple.

This sexy little variation allows for deeper penetration as it changes the angle of the act, plus the added pressure of his body against your thighs as he leans in makes for an amazing sensation.

CAT:

Since only 18 percent of women report that they can reach orgasm from intercourse alone, the coital alignment technique (sometimes called “grinding the corn”) was introduced as a way to help women reach their peak during sex. With this position, a woman’s clit is stimulated during the act, making it easier to reach climax!

To rock this position, just make a couple important tweaks to missionary. When in the position, the man’s hips should be higher than yours and he should rub the base of his penis and pubic bone against your clitoris with every motion. And instead of thrusting in and out horizontally, he should visualize himself rocking up and down while on top.

It can be a bit awkward at first, but with the right angle and rhythm, you’ll both be able to climax from sex—a real win-win.

Over the edge:

Time to explore a slightly different location!

Slide on over to the edge of the bed and have the guy stand up, facing you. Bend your legs a bit and have him grab onto your ankles as he enters you.

From here, he can experiment with the position to find what feels best for you both, but it’s your job to be vocal about what you like! He can push your legs closer to your chest, bind them together or spread them wide. Each one will drastically change the sensations you both feel from each other and your bodies.

It’s also worth mentioning that your hands are free during this act, so introduce a little manual stimulation if your up for a big O.

Keep closed:

This position variation is ideal if a man is on the smaller side down there. (No shame!) Have him get on top with both of your legs on the inside of his, and keep them tightly closed once he enters. With your legs together, you’ll feel tighter and his movements will feel enhanced as you feel every motion.

For smaller guys, he’ll feel fuller and you won’t have that awkward slip-out slip-up that can often happen.

The woman can help a bit with making this position work, too! First, you’ll prop your hips up with a couple of pillows so he can enter you more easily. When he’s in, roll your hips for a little added feel-so-good friction. Team effort leads to more fulfilling orgasms.

Role reversal:

It may be a guy-on-top position, but you’ll be doing the work for this one.

When you’re underneath him, have him get on all fours with his hips slightly down. Raise your hips to meet his, then slip him inside, instructing him to shift his angle if needed. For this fun position, order him to stay still as you start moving your lower body up and down.

This reversal of roles allows the woman to be in control of the speed, rhythm and depth of the act. Start off as a tease, taking only the tip of his penis inside for the first few thrusts. Remind him to stay put if he tries to get deeper. Once he’s squirming a bit, you can lift your hips more aggressively for deeper, fuller penetration. This new sensation after all that teasing will send a rush of pleasure through you both.

