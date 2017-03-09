Charlie Hunnam Reveals NSFW Workout Secret

Fans of Charlie Hunnam know that he keeps in impeccable shape, as each of his roles has made a point to show off that hardworking physique. To many fans’ surprise – and excitement – the actor revealed that his workout includes much more than just cardio.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Hunnam claims having plenty of sex helps keep in in such great shape.

“I try to do it all. I also try to make love as often as I can. That’s an important part of fitness.”

That’s not all Hunnam does, as you could probably guess. The guy also cited running, swimming, hiking and jiu-jitsu as sources of exorcise.

“We are supposed to be very active animals. It’s our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil every day. I just feel happier, more positive, energized, and disciplined if I work out.”

You heard from Hunnam first. Workouts are great, but don’t forget a healthy dose of sexual activity while you’re at it.

Now that Sons Of Anarchy is over, and the dust has settled, Kurt Sutter is setting his sights on the show’s first spin-off series – Mayans MC.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this March in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, and Edward James Olmos.

