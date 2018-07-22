Zach and Tori Roloff Spend ‘Fantastic’ Afternoon With Son Jackson

Tori Roloff took to social media on Saturday afternoon to share new family photos while spending time at the South Yuba River Park Association in Penn Valley, California.

“What a fantastic way to spend our day with family!” Roloff wrote alongside an image of the “party of three. “Jackson LOVED the water. Murph was unsure but was happy to be cool!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Little People, Big World family spent the afternoon at the South Yuba River, a gorgeous oasis tucked away in scenic and historic Nevada County. Roloff went on to share several images from their time together via Instagram Stories, where their new family member, Bernese Mountain dog, Murphy, was reveling in the summer weather.

The 27-year-old mom of one also shared several images of her husband, Zach and Jackson while decked out in some gorgeous beachwear, brought in part by Albion Fit.

Fans of the family took to the comments section to share their enthusiasm over the photo of the three, with many inquiring of the two were interested in another baby.

“When’s baby number 2 coming. Your family is so cute,” one user asked.

“I hope you’re in the process of growing your family!!!” another added.

“Please have another! Jackson is sooooo cute!” another user said excitedly with a slew of heart emojis.

While Roloff did not address the comments about expanding her family with another baby, she did address in a TLC episode of their reality series that though they are interested in growing their clan, now is not the time.

“After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,!” she told the cameras, “But I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first!”

And they did. Earlier this month, the Roloffs welcomed Murphy, the newest member to their family. They previously had another Bernese Mountain dog named Sully, who died in March 2017.

“We are unbelievably heart broken and at a loss for words,” Roloff wrote upon announced Sully’s passing, posting a photo of her holding his paw. “I am so sorry to keep you all in the dark, but telling all of you just made everything too real and I kept praying I would wake up from this nightmare. We found out Sully had cancer and it had spread quickly to his major organs. We have spent the last 5 days spoiling and loving on him as much as possible. Sadly, [he] went home this afternoon and it was the hardest goodbye I’ve ever had to make.”

Roloff went on to call Sully a “wonderful dog” who brought joy to the family’s hearts. Fans might recall Sully was also part of the couple’s nuptials in July 2015.

After Sully’s passing, she had hinted at adopting another dog in the future. As to whether we will see the adoption process in their TLC series, that is unknown for now.