Zach and Tori Roloff Enjoy ‘Spur of the Moment’ Trip With Baby Jackson

Tori and Zach Roloff aren’t letting their first child stop their fun-filled adventures. The Little People, Big World couple set off on a “spur of the moment” trip this week and brought baby Jackson along for the ride.

Spur of the moment trips to the zoo are the best. Especially on days when it’s both empty and it’s not raining… We also got to pet a lion!👊🏼 #ZandTPartyofThree #oregonzoo A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

The couple took a trip to the Oregon Zoo Monday, they revealed with a slideshow of pictures from the trip. One shows Zach with Jackson’s stroller outside the bear habitat, while others show Zach standing close to a lioness and Tori showing Jackson a large elephant exhibit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Spur of the moment trips to the zoo are the best,” Tori captioned her picture. “Especially on days when it’s both empty and it’s not raining.”

Up Next: Amy Roloff Enjoys Power Outage With Very Special Guests



The TLC cast member also alluded to a more thrilling moment in the lion habitat.

“We also got to pet a lion!” she wrote.

Fans loved the impromptu family trip, praising the Roloffs for their good parenting skills in the comment section.

“You are the cutest family. Thanks for sharing your life with us. Jackson is so cute and you are such a great mom,” one wrote.

“Could you guys get any cuter?! Love seeing a mama enjoying being a mama.,” another chimed in.

Jackson was born on May 12 and has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia that is the same as his dad. The Roloffs have been very open about how proud they are to be raising a son who will be similar to Zach.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” the 27-year-old father told PEOPLE shortly after the birth.