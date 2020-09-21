YouTube Star Casey Holmes 'Heartbroken' as She Reveals Miscarriage

✖

YouTuber Casey Holmes and husband Davis Marlar are mourning the loss of their second child after experiencing a miscarriage. The itsbl0ndie beauty vlogger shared the sad news on Instagram Monday, posting a photo holding her sonogram and asking for prayers for her family during this difficult time of life.

"Thursday evening baby Marlar unexpectedly gained angel wings and went to heaven," she wrote. I’m heartbroken. Please pray for my family as we navigate through this next phase of life. Thank you." Holmes and Marlar announced the news in August, writing on Instagram, Marlar party of 4 coming March 2021!" The two are also parents to son Mason, whom they welcomed in July 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Holmes (@caseyhl91) on Sep 21, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

The family had nothing but support from family and friends, including Chloe Morello, who wrote, "Oh Casey, I’m so sorry. I got chills reading this thinking all that you are going through. Sending you strength and my love to you & Davis." Jeanine Amapola added in the comment section, "Oh Casey :( I’m so sorry. I pray for peace and comfort during this," while Nichole Ciotti chimed in, "I am so so sorry Casey, sending so much love and strength."

Another of Holmes' followers thanked her for opening up about the difficult time in her life. "I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m so glad you are speaking up about it though, so many women go through it in silence and it’s so common," they wrote. "It needs to be talked about more. I know I felt alone during mine. Praying you guys heal and find peace soon."

Holmes and Marlar tied the knot in October 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia, after a romantic engagement detailed in Southern Bride. Davis once said, 'It’s not easy to be a military wife' and Casey responded, 'I am not going anywhere.' That’s when he knew she was going to be his wife one day," their wedding planner wrote. While Marlar's romantic plans initially went awry when Holmes slept in to miss her spa morning, a trip to Piedmont Park was the perfect spot for a proposal.

"While walking in the park they got sidetracked while Casey wanted to snap some photos in the picturesque moment," their planner continued. "It was then when Davis got down on one knee and asked Casey to marry him. She said she practically blacked out and just started balling crying as she was in complete shock and surprise."