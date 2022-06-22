'X Factor' Star Tom Mann's Fiancée Dies on Their Wedding Day

Tom Mann is mourning the death of his fiancée, Danielle Hampson. Mann, who competed on Season 11 of Britain's The X Factor in 2014, shared tragic news of Hampson's death on Monday, revealing that she passed away on Saturday, June 18, on what was supposed to be their wedding day. Hampson was 34. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of Hampson holding their 8-month-old son, Bowie Andrew Mann, an emotional Mann wrote, "I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June." He went on to note, "on what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak." Mann added that he feels like he has shed enough tears to form an ocean, sharing he is "completely broken trying to process" Hampson's loss. Reflecting on their relationship, Mann shared, "we never made it to the [altar]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle." He added that he will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

Hampson's death came after the couple welcomed Bowie, their only child, in October 2021. In his Monday post, the 28-year-oldsinger vowed "to use any strength I can muster for our little boy." Mann wrote that he "will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

Mann went on to call his late fiancée he "most beautiful person inside and out" as well as the "most incredible soul." He said, "we have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that," adding that he "will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time." The former Stereo Kicks member ended the post with a message to his fiancée, writing, "my darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

Hampson and Mann were originally supposed to marry in 2020, though they postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. News of Hampson's passing was met with an outpouring of support, with Spice Girls' Emma Bunton commenting, "Heartbroken for you. A beautiful soul that will live on. Thinking of you all." Ellie Goulding commented, "I'm thinking of you non stop... You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxxx."