Wynonna Judd Can’t Attend Beth Chapman’s Memorial, But She’s Still Paying Tribute

Wynonna Judd is not able to attend Beth Chapman‘s Celebration of Life memorial service, but her presence will be felt at the event. The country music star was close friends with the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star, with Beth constantly talking about how much of a fan she was of hers.

According to TMZ, Duane “Dog” Chapman and his family asked Judd to attend the Colorado memorial service and perform, but conflicts with her touring schedule didn’t allow her to fly out for the event. The outlet reports however that the singer gave Beth’s family permission to feature her music during the service, including the late reality stars favorite song, “Rescue Me.”

The country music legend was one of a number of celebrities to speak out after news broke of Beth’s tragic passing at the age of 51 on June 26. Chapman passed away after a long battle with throat cancer. Judd took to Twitter at the time to pay tribute to her friendship with Beth, sharing two photos of the pair together.

I will always be grateful for our connection. #BethChapman pic.twitter.com/TVX7Y3gO6S — Wynonna (@Wynonna) June 26, 2019

Chapman’s Celebration of Live will take place Saturday at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Fans who can’t make it to the event can live stream on WGNAmerica.com and on Dog’s Most Wanted‘s Facebook page. The event will take place from 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Beth’s stepdaughter Lyssa shared a sweet photo of the fallen Chapman family patriarch when the family arrived in Colorado. “We’re here Mom,” she wrote in the caption of the photo on Thursday.

The family previously honored Beth at a memorial service in Honolulu, Hawaii. Dog reportedly quietly spread her ashes in Hawaii after the heartwarming event.

“Someone wake me up from this awful dream. I have no words. Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member,” Lyssa wrote in another social media post during the Hawaii event.

Dog previously spoke about Beth’s thoughts days before her death.

“One of the last things she said [was], ‘This is a test of my faith.’ She had faith and then that was it,” Chapman told reporters at the time. “… There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps. Like you do when you lose someone. You get mad at them and then you go through all these steps. Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it. And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step I ain’t taking.’ Go Bethy.”