‘World of Dance’: Jenna Dewan Missed During Season 3 Premiere

World of Dance Season 3 is officially underway, featuring a new set of talented dance acts but missing host Jenna Dewan.

The NBC reality competition series returned for a new and revamped Season 3 on Tuesday and featured a new intro highlighting judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. Meanwhile, Scott Evans took over hosting duties.

Fans of the NBC series took to Twitter wondering why Dewan was not back as host on Season 3.

“What happened to Jenna?” one user wondered.

“what the heck, what happened to jenna.? i miss her already, he better do a good job lol.” Another user commented.

Dewan announced her exit from World of Dance back in October with an Instagram post.

“Hi to my World of Dance lovers! I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible. It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my [NBC] family, [Jennifer Lopez], [Derek Hough], [Ne-Yo]and everyone involved in this journey,” the actress and dancer wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

“We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone,” she added.

Dewan made the decision to leave the series due to her busy schedule, at the time World of Dance sources claimed the show would be hostless. Though the decision changed with Evans taking over.

The actress was recently seen in a recurring stint on Fox drama series The Resident, and was also recently cast as the lead of a new Netflix musical show. Dewan is also busy parenting her daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“i miss jenna, cause she would always talk and interact with the dancers. i wonder if this new host will do it at all.?” Another Twitter user wrote.

Will you miss Jenna Dewan? World of Dance will premiere in its regular time slot, Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.