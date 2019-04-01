‘Wife Swap’ Kids Shocked by New Family Member in Exclusive Clip: ‘You’re Not a Mom’

With the premiere of the newly-revived Wife Swap series just days away, an exclusive sneak peek offers fans a glimpse into the fan-favorite series as complete and total opposite spouses switch homes for a week, wreaking havoc and causing chaos in the meantime.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere, which airs Thursday on Paramount Network, a perfectionist wife swaps places with a fun-loving, stay-at-home dad. It’s clear in the video clip that the kids — who act more like grownups than children — certainly weren’t expecting a laid-back man to be in their living room.

“Wow, you’re not a mom,” says 12-year-old Grant as he enters the room with his dad, Dwight, and siblings, Clark and Vivienne, to discover Bo McMichael, a stay-at-home dad.

Dwight agrees with Grant’s sentiment, calling Bo’s “extra Y chromosome” surprising.

“I don’t know what to say,” Grant says in confessional later.

“Definitely very surprising,” agrees 10-year-old Clark. “I was expecting someone opposite our mom — but not that opposite.”

“I was expecting someone…” Grant says, struggling to find the right words.

“That maybe is a female? I get that surprise all the time,” Bo jokes.

The difference in the tightly-run Benner family and the laid-back McMichael family becomes evident when Bo asks Clark to recap a project he recently did at school.

As Clark explains his complicated science experiment, Bo smiles but looks overwhelmed by the amount of information the 10-year-old is able to rattle off.

“My head hurt a little bit. I’m not gonna lie,” Bo admitted in a confessional.

“With me and my boys — we dig holes,” Bo explains to a bewildered Clark at the end of the sneak peek.

It’s obvious that the Benner family, who typically does not eat junk food or unwind like the McMichael family, is in for a huge change with Bo running ship for a week.

Throughout its ten-episode season run, Wife Swap, which first ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010 and was briefly revived in 2013 with a celebrity edition running for four seasons, will focus on hot-button issues like politics, class, race and gender.

Wife Swap premieres Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.