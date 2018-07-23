Reality

‘Wicked Tuna’ Cast Member Nicholas Fudge Dies at 28

The Wicked Tuna family has suffered a tragic loss with the death of Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge at the […]

The Wicked Tuna family has suffered a tragic loss with the death of Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge at the age of 28.

The National Geographic Channel personality unexpectedly died Sunday, the show announced on social media, adding, “We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.” No cause of death has been made available at this time.

According to his obituary, the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s boat “was known for his smile, his fearlessness, his adventurous spirit, his mischievous sense of humor, and giving big hugs.”

“His passions were fishing and the outdoors. As a child, Nick began tuna fishing with his father and grandfather. After becoming one of the top sport fishermen in the country, he earned a place on the National Geographic reality show Wicked Tuna for multiple seasons. Nick also treasured the environment and he took seriously his responsibility to protect it,” the tribute continues.

The show and its fans took to social media to pay respects to the young man, even announcing a moment of silence during its episode Sunday.

Wicked Tuna airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

