Why Jenelle Evans Split From David Eason: ‘It Had Been a Long Time Coming’

Jenelle Evans may have shocked Teen Mom 2 fans when she announced Thursday she had “filed papers” to end her marriage to husband David Eason after two years, but a source close to Us Weekly their split had been “a long time coming.” The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Ensley, recently were investigated by Child Protective Services after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog, resulting in them temporarily losing any custody of their daughter, as well as Evans’ sons — Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 9. Since regaining custody, things have gone downhill in their marriage, however, the insider claimed.

“Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” the source admitted. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”

Thursday, Evans took to Instagram to reveal she had taken her kids and moved out of her house with Eason.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Soon after regaining custody of the kids, Evans and Eason gushed over their marriage to Us Weekly in September.

“We’re doing really good,” Evans said at the time. “We went to a co-parenting counseling … and we overcame a lot of obstacles, and we’ve just been dealing with it the best we can.”

She added, “I mean, we’ve worked on our problems throughout the past few years. It’s really gotten better. No matter what it looks like, it has gotten actually a lot better since the beginning. Just like any newlywed or fresh couple.”

Photo credit: Getty / Credit: C Flanigan