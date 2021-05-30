Why 'Counting On' Star Jinger Duggar Doesn't Share Photos of Her Kids Anymore

✖

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have taken a major stance when it comes to sharing on Instagram. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup noted, Jinger explained during a Q&A with fans why she and her husband don't post photos with their children's faces visible anymore. The couple is parents to two girls, Felicity and Evangeline.

One fan asked Duggar directly, "Why no pictures of your girls?" In response, the reality star said that the lack of photos isn't because of any rumored health issues concerning Evangeline, who was born in November. She wrote, "The girls are doing great!" Duggar went on to say that the reason that she hasn't been posting photos with her daughters' faces in them is a very simple one — she wants to take a private stance when it comes to sharing content with her kids.

“Felicity is absolutely smitten with her little sister and Evy adores Felicity," she continued. "You haven’t seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they’re so young.” Duggar added, "We appreciate how you love and support our family. It means so much to us! Thanks for asking.” That wasn't the only rumor that she put to rest in her Q&A session, as she also addressed rumors that she and her husband are having problems in their marriage.

"We are doing very well,” she wrote about herself and Vuolo after a fan asked her whether the rumors were true. “Sadly, people love to write up false narratives about us. I am happier than ever and enjoying marriage with this fun guy and being a mom to our sweet girls!” Duggar and Vuolo wed in 2016. They have since welcomed two children together, Felicity, who was born in 2018, and Evangeline, who was born in November 2020. At the time, Vuolo shared the happy news on social media. The couple also revealed their little one's name and the special meaning behind it.

"We’ve got good news! Our baby girl, Evangeline Jo, arrived quickly and safely on Sunday night," Vuolo told fans. "Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel." Duggar later opened up about how they decided on their daughter's name, as it has a special connection with her father. The Counting On star wrote, "Evangeline means 'good news' and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph."