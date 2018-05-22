Who Came in Second Place on ‘Dancing With the Stars: Athletes’?

The season 26 finale of Dancing With the Stars felt more rushed than season finales in the past — but then again, the entire shortened four-week season felt rushed. And with three contestants having to squeeze two dances each into the one-hour episode, hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews only had time to announce the winning couple — Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson. That means no runner-up was announced, leaving pairs Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber and John Norman and Sharna Burgess with no update on where they finished.

So who came in second place? The show never offered an official update, so Harding/Farber and Norman/Burgess may as well have tied for second behind Rippon/Johnson. If you were to factor out the fan vote from the mix and go off judges’ scores from the finale light alone, it would put Norman and Burgess in second place with Harding and Farber in third.

Judges’ leaderboard:

Adam Rippon: 30 + 28 = 58 Josh Norman: 27 + 30 = 57 Tonya Harding: 26 + 30 = 56

So with Harding receiving the judges’ lowest score of the night, she came in third place without the fan vote. But unless the official standings are released by ABC, fans may never know how much the fan vote affected the results.

If you felt like you didn’t get to revel in the usually drawn-out, guest performance-ridden extravaganza that is a Dancing With the Stars finale, you’re not the only one. Fans took to Twitter to air their dismay with the shortened finale episode.

Only an hour finale squeezed in before an extended American Idol episode. This whole season of #dwts has been a fail programming wise, ABC. — Liz (@CitrusSwirl12) May 22, 2018

Dear @DancingABC, Please don’t force this shit show of a four week season upon us again. Give me a full season or no season at all. Thank you,

A fan. #DWTS #DWTSAthletes #mirrorballtrophy — Regina Johnson (@TexasRegina) May 22, 2018

We could have waited until September. Y’all did not have to rush this season like this like it wasn’t important. We barely got to see Adam celebrate his win. There were no guest performers. We didn’t even get to know who came in 2nd and 3rd place. Never do the 4 weeks again #DWTS — Cheyanne. (@CBabeey) May 22, 2018

The couples’ first dance was a tribute to their time on the show and their second was a freestyle, true to DWTS tradition.

For the inspiration dance, Harding and Farber danced the Viennese Waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cooke, Norman and Burgess danced the Fotxtrot to “Conqueror” by Estelle and Jussie Smollett, and Rippon and Johnson performed a jazz dance to “Anything You Can Do” by the Broadway cast of Annie Get Your Gun.

In the freeform round, Harding and Farber performed to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, Norman and Burgess danced to “Walk on Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Rippon and Johnson performed to “Scooby Doo Pa Pa” by DJ Kass.

Once the winner was announced, fans with mixed emotions took to Twitter, some to praise the couple for their dancing dominance and others to advocate for the couple they thought should have won.