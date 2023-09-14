'Secret Celebrity Renovation': JB Smoove Pays Tribute to His Unsalvageable Childhood Home (Exclusive Clip)
JB Smoove returns to Plymouth, N.C., to help restore his childhood home so that this special place can stay with the family for generations to come. JB pulls up to his grandmother's house in a bulldozer and says a few words about what the house has meant to him.
JB Smoove returns to Plymouth, N.C., to help restore his childhood home so that this special place can stay with the family for generations to come. JB pulls up to his grandmother's house in a bulldozer and says a few words about what the house has meant to him.