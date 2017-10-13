Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Put Feuding Rumors to Rest With New Photo

Following reports that Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey were not getting along on this season of Dancing With the Stars, a new set of photographs is proving otherwise.

The dancing pro and his partner are seen in a new photo exclusively obtained by Entertainment Tonight hugging it out after leaving rehearsal in Los Angeles on Saturday.

On Monday, co-host Erin Andrews told audiences that Chmerkovskiy skipped the show due to a “personal issue,” but on Wednesday, the 37-year-old broke his silence, sharing how he was eager to return to the ballroom with his partner, Lachey.

As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence…. — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) October 4, 2017

…. and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week! — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) October 4, 2017

After rumors started circulating of the supposed issues between the two, fans questioned if they would remain partners. But according to Entertainment Tonight, switching partners is not a permanent option.

“The producers wouldn’t switch partners because two people aren’t getting along, it’s just par for the course,” the source says. “Drama is expected and part of the show. When you train with someone for so many hours so intensely, tensions can run high — for better or worse. In this case, the intensity led to bickering.”