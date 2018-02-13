Stassi Schroeder Mixes Adderall and Tequila to Disastrous Results on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Stassi Schroeder’s 29th birthday party played out like a PSA for responsible prescription drug use during Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

The Bravo cast member hosted a morbid death-themed birthday party to honor the “death of her twenties,” which was held on the same night as castmate Ariana Madix’s 32nd “Kings and Queens” birthday bash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But it wasn’t the conflicting parties that caused Schroeder to run away from her own party at the end of the night, leaving a $1,400 bar tab in her wake. It was the tense relationship with her boyfriend Patrick Meagher, who had blocked her calls while on a solo trip to Amsterdam amid their discussions about possibly seeing other people.

Shroeder explained the fight, saying, “We were on the phone, and I actually tried to come onto him and he turned me down and I got angry … I was like, ‘Fine, I’m gonna go find somebody else.’”

At the party, which featured everything from a ranch dressing fountain to dead body mannequins, Schroeder seemed uncomfortable around Meagher, saying she wasn’t sure he was going to show up at all, then clinging to him in an awkward fashion.

The reality TV diva then got upset after friend Katie Maloney tried to get her to take a shot of tequila off of their friend Arielle’s thong-clad behind. Arielle had previously been the stripper at Maloney’s bachelorette party last year, and while Schroeder seemed to be into the raunchy party activities then, this new development set her off.

After storming out, Schroeder explained in a confessional that she had been on edge all night over her faltering relationship, which was compounded by mixing drugs and alcohol.

“To be honest, I’m really f—ed up on adderall and tequila,” she admitted.

The birthday girl, still in her bloody makeup, ran out of her party in tears, despite her friends calling for her to stay and pay her bar tab, which Maloney revealed the next day was $1,400.

Fans of the show know that Meagher and Schroeder’s relationship won’t last long after this episode. The 29-year-old has been open about the fact that Meagher dumped her on their four-year anniversary, which should appear on the Bravo series soon enough.

Looks like there was something for Schroeder to worry about after all!

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.