‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Lala Kent Goes Public With Divorced Boyfriend

Now that the secret’s out, Lala Kent is publicly cozying up with her Hollywood producer boyfriend.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member engaged in some major PDA with the now-divorced Randall Emmett in a New Year’s Day Instagram photo. The two have been keeping their relationship on the low-down for more than a year, she revealed on this season of Vanderpump Rules, but were caught kissing at a FabFitFun event on Dec. 7.

Kent captioned the photo of Emmett grasping her head with both hands and kissing her cheek with a reflection on 2017.

“2017… You were tough. You were amazing. You made me cry. You made me smile. & sometimes you really sucked. But look where You brought me- Just as a human being. The growth I feel is like nothing else. I want everyone to remember to shake things off. Go with your heart, go with your gut. Trust your mind. People can say things. People can write things… but no one in the entire world knows your truth. Only you do. Never forget that. I took on 2017 like a f—ing champion. I fully intend to do the same in all years to come. I hope you do the same. Happy New Year, my beauties.”

Kent’s secret “sugar daddy” has long been a plot point on the Bravo show, with castmates such as Katie Maloney talking smack on the singer for being a homewrecker.

The former SURver has defended herself in the past saying that Emmett was separated from his now-ex-wife when they got together.

Emmett is credited as a producer on the movies End of Watch, Escape Plan and Everest, and is the executive producer on the STARZ original series Power. He recently finalized his divorce with actress Ambyr Childers, who is appearing on the Lifetime series You in the future. The exes have two children together and filed for legal separation in April 2015, but dismissed the petition about a year later. Childers then filed for divorce in January 2017 and the case was settled last week.

Photo credit: Instagram/@givethemlala