‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Says He ‘Blacked Out’ Proposing to Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor has had quite a few late nights on Vanderpump Rules over the years, but the reality star admitted the first time he ever “blacked out” was while proposing to fiancée Brittany Cartwright.

Prior to the Bravo show’s Season 7 premiere Tuesday, the engaged couple opened up about the June proposal about to air on the season opener to Entertainment Tonight.

“I was beyond nervous,” Taylor said of popping the big question to his longtime girlfriend. “I blacked out and I’ve never blacked out in my life. Even drinking, drinking [a lot], I literally blacked out for a good five, six seconds after I asked! I had to sit down and I was like, I’m panicking. That took a lot. That was a lot. And it wasn’t because I was nervous about asking her. I didn’t realize how much… this is a big deal.”

But it wasn’t exactly a secret that Taylor was planning to drop to one knee.

“I knew it was coming close, though, or like, soon, ’cause he started asking for pictures of the rings,” Cartwright admitted. “But I didn’t expect it to happen that early, I don’t think, in the summer. It happened perfectly, but I was thinking it would be later, maybe.”

Taylor explains he purchased the $70,000 ring with money left to him by his late father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away in December 2017 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The SUR bartender explained that it was the death of his father that prompted him to propose.

“I was really at rock bottom with my life, you know?” he admitted. “I was at my worst, and then with the passing of my father and everything else, it was really rough. It was rough. I could either go one way or the other.”

“I could either go hit the bottle, or do something bad with myself, or I can turn my life around and make everything a positive,” he continued. “I was just like, ‘What would my dad want me to do?’ And I’m like, I’m not going to lose my best friend. I’m not going to lose the girl that I’m supposed to be with for the rest of my life, I’m not gonna let that happen. So, we’re going to work through this and get through it.”

It was extra complicated at that time, being that Taylor and Cartwright were not together at the time of his dad’s death, following Taylor’s cheating betrayal with former SUR employee Faith Stowers that fans watched in Season 6.

“I didn’t think we were going to get back together after the season finale last year,” Cartwright admitted. “We did take our break, and we did have our time apart from each other, and I think that helped us a lot, like, get back together. Because we noticed how much we missed each other.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

