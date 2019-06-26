Ty Pennington Breaks Silence After Being Replaced as ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Host

Ty Pennington is giving his blessing to Jesse Tyler Ferguson as the new host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The carpenter and TV personality told TMZ on Tuesday that he’s “excited” for Ferguson to step into his shoes on the rebooted home renovation series.

“It’s one of the best shows, I think, ever, changing people’s lives,” he said, adding how he hopes Ferguson is able to help out with the building or designing process on the show.

“Hopefully he’ll get to do that, too. Because that’s really the fun part, when you put your heart and soul into designing something for somebody and seeing that reaction. That’s what it’s all about,” Pennington said.

“Just being a part of that show for anybody — it’s just going to be the best thing to ever happen to him. It’s just an awesome thing,” he continued.

“I shouldn’t hog all the good vibes,” he said, adding that “You don’t find that kind of quality, like real true honest good” television often.

“Besides, I’m too old for that, man,” he joked.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition originally ran on ABC for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012 with Pennington, 54, as host. After HGTV announced back in January that it would officially reboot the series, Modern Family star Ferguson was announced as the new host earlier this month.

“I was so inspired by the original series and now I can’t wait to help families as the new host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” Ferguson said in a statement.

“Jesse’s participation as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is one of the ways that HGTV will put its own creative lens on the series,” said HGTV president Jane Latman in a statement. “We’ll make some variations to creative aspects of the show, but it will always deliver the great storytelling that made it one of the most iconic and successful properties in television. Jesse’s a funny guy, with a warm, caring nature who will help us find the humor and joy in every situation, so that will make this a unique viewing experience for everyone.”

The decision to hand over the blueprints to Ferguson suggests that producers may be looking for someone who can play up the feel-good aspects of the series, rather than focusing too much on the nuts and bolts of home repair.

HGTV’s version of the popular home-improvement series will feature 10 episodes, set to air in 2020, in which families and communities in need of help are given a massive reworking of their homes.

Each episode will put a spotlight on people trying to help someone in their community. The home overhauls will reportedly include interior, exterior and landscaping work — all completed within seven days while the family is sent away for the week. Builders, designers and landscapers will race against the clock to renovate the home before the family returns.

Chief lifestyle brands officer for Discovery, Kathleen Finch, told Variety earlier this year that HGTV considered the reboot for quite some time.

“When viewers hear it’s on, they are going to say, ‘Well, of course.’ It makes perfect sense,” she continued. “It was really a pipe dream for a while and we are really looking to make it all come true.”

New episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will premiere sometime in 2020.