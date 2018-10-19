True Thompson Is Mythically Cute as Unicorn at Kardashian Party

Khloé Kardashian threw another cupcake party for her daughter, True, and True’s cousins this week, and it was easily just as cute as the first time around.

While this might be a party worthy of a major occasion for some kids, for the Kardashian cousins, it’s just another day getting together as a family. With a blue color scheme, costumes, and of course, plenty of cupcakes, Kardashian’s latest party was fully as cute as its predecessor and surely inspired a host of cupcake-themed parties in its wake.

A little unicorn

Baby True cuddled up to great-grandma MJ while dressed as a blue unicorn in full party mode, with the tot wearing a blue tutu, socks and top along with a matching headband complete with silver ears and a unicorn horn. Even MJ got in on the blue theme with her embroidered pants.

The cutest decor

Kardashian also offered a glimpse at the party’s decorations, which included costume items like tutus, unicorn headbands, capes and masks. There were also plenty of sweet treats including cupcakes, naturally, along with napkins that read “Cake Time” to catch crumbs.

Khloe & Kris

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance, with the Good American designer filming a short video of the two posing together outside as blue balloons loomed in the background. Both Kris and her daughter were also wearing blue, Kris opting for a patterned dress and Kardashian a zip-up track jacket.

“Just, you know, a normal cupcake party,” Kardashian cracked in the clip.

Crowns all around

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s kids were also at the bash, with the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Penelope donning a unicorn crown of her own along with a blue t-shirt dress.

“How do you like it? Do you like it?” Khloé asked her niece of the accessory as Penelope nodded her head and Khloé exclaimed, “Gorgeous!”

Hanging with dad

Their son, Reign, cozied up to his dad while donning a silver mask and blue cape, which had previously been shown laid out on a table as Khloé showed off the party attendees’ accessory choices. It seems Disick may be the only person present at the party who did not wear blue, with the father of three showing off a pink hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Time for cake

Along with cupcakes, there was also a sprinkle-covered cake that revealed even more sprinkles when cut open, with Kim Kardashian sharing a clip of her youngest daughter, Chicago, getting her hands into the turquoise cake.

“That’s my girl, get it Chi!” Kim told Chicago before asking 5-year-old daughter North, “Northie, you wanna get in there?”

Searching for cupcakes

Like the last cupcake party, the cousins enjoyed their treats on a blanket outdoors, with Kim sharing a clip of baby Chicago diving for a plate of cupcakes as the rest of her siblings and cousins munched on their own pastries.

Cousin love

Rob Kardashian’s daughter, 2-year-old Dream, was also in attendance, with Kim sharing a clip of Dream hanging out with Kim’s 2-year-old son Saint. Like True, Dream was also dressed in a blue tutu and shirt while Saint wore a blue plaid button-down.

