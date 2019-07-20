Tristan Thompson Posts ‘Twins’ Photo Alongside Daughter True Amid Reported Tensions With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is enjoying time with daughter True amid report of tension with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers player took to Instagram Friday to share a “Twins” photo of himself and his 1-year-old baby at what seemed to be a baby class.

The photo showed the sweet baby girl sitting in between her dad’s legs as he placed her foot on a toy ball. Thompson also shares son Prince, 2, with ex Jordan Craig.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new photo comes just a few days after a fan posted a side-by-side shot of him and True before speculating about the status of his relationship with Kardashian.

“I know Khloé [Kardashian] hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him,” the fan wrote on the caption.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to the photo and defended her ex-boyfriend, adding she doesn’t hold grudges about the controversial end to their relationship.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” she wrote, as captured by Comments by Celebs. “People make mistakes, but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

The Revenge Body host then posted a similar message on her Instagram Stories.

“Hate no one, no matter how much they’ve wronged you,” her post read. “Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you’ve been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone.”

The comments led to some confused responses from fans, who wondered how she could forgive the basketball player but not Jordyn Woods. Fans, however, were keeping in mind Kardashian’s comments in the Season16 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which took place shortly after the scandal in February.

Kardashian previously commented on co-parenting with the father of her baby admitting it “sucks.”

“It does f—ing suck because our personal emotions are still in there,” she said. “So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power — True is 1 and, like, a month old, so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. I do everything in my power to not put just any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too bohemian to some people.”