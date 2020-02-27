Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Great Morning’ With Daughter True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson were having sweet moments together, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star taking to social media to share some of those moments with fans. While her followers gushed over their adorable time together, so did Thompson’s dad and Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson. As fans loaded her comments section with nothing but love, Tristan chimed in along with them posting a sweet yet simple comment.

Kardashian captioned the photo with, “Great morning!”

Tristan replied by posting, “Morning mommy and Tutu.”

Despite their exhausting and emotional past together, the two have managed to co-parent their daughter to the best of their abilities. In fact, Kardashian had nothing but good things to say about her ex during an appearance on Laura Wasser’s podcast Divorce Sucks! last year. She also credits her parents for giving her a blueprint on how to be in a healthy co-parenting situation, since they divorced at such an early age for her.

“I was about 4 or 5 [when Kardashian’s parents split] and I always remember though how amazing — I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent — that they were so seamless with it,” Kardashian recalls about her parents Kris Jenner and father Robert Kardashian.

“I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other,” she continued to explain. “For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels angry and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”

As she continued to chat about Tristan and their love for True, she stated that she knows the NBA player’s a good person saying, “I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there.”

Her and Tristan’s relationship hit a rough patch when he cheated on her just days before she gave birth to True. Then, he cheated again, but with family friend Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s childhood best friend. However, Kardashian isn’t holding these transgressions against him when it comes to their parenting style. In fact, fans will remember that Kardashian muscled up after seeing him for the first time since the scandal face-to-face as they celebrated a special event at her house for True. The episode played out during Season 17 of the popular reality show and it featured her mother giving her some sound advice on how to co-parent despite how difficult things are.