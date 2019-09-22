Tristan Thompson Drops Flirty Remark About Khloe Kardashian’s Anna Nicole Smith-Inspired Photos

Khloé Kardashian’s latest set of photos is turning heads, including ex, Tristan Thompson‘s. Kardashian and her former partner do not have a relationship outside of parenting their 1-year-old daughter True together, but the NBA player still decided to shoot his shot in her Instagram comments. The Good American founder uploaded a series of blonde shots where she channeled the late model Anna Nicole Smith’s look for her famous Guess campaign. Thompson like the looked and took to the comments.

View this post on Instagram ❥ Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 21, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

He wrote the word “perfection” along with a heart-eye emoji, according to E! News, who spotted the remark before it was deleted.

Luckily, that was not the only compliment Kardashian received on the gallery. Her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, also said the pictures were “perfection.” Her mother, Kris Jenner, said that Kardashian was “so beautiful inside and out.”

Her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, also chimed in. Kourtney used a car-heart-eyes emoji, and Kim wrote, “Twins!!!!! [Oh my God] she’s my fave and so are you!!!”

As for how Kardashian feels about True’s dad (as well as Jordyn Woods, the woman he cheated on her with), she seems to have put a lot of the bad blood behind her. However, she seems to be saying that from the lens of moving on as opposed to reconciliation.

“I’m not someone who holds a grudge. If I do that, it’s only going to affect me,” Kardashian said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day. That’s genuinely how I feel.”

She added, “I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it’s how you handle it, and I think apologies need to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it’s not sincere. I’m forgiving. I’m forgiven.”

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group